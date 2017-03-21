Philippine National Police (PNP) Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed the existence of “palit ulo scheme”(change heads) but he explains its difference from what was mentioned by Vice President Leni Robredo.

“The palit ulo scheme which is the common practice of the police, where in (for example) I arrested you and you have a drug pusher. Now palit ulo, means you have to identify your supplier or the drug lord, if you were able to say that you will not actually be freed,” he said.

“Instead of (being) charged with section 5, pushing and selling (of illegal drugs), it will just become section 11, possession, so it’s for a lighter offense,” he added.

Dela Rosa strongly denied the version of “palit ulo” scheme mentioned by Robredo where if a family member of the suspect was taken by the police if the person himself could not be found.

“If there is such case before I have yet to receive a complaint about that. Can you just imagine the version where the mother or father will be arrested if the suspect was not found? That police is so stupid. Show that policemen to me now and I will hit the face of that policemen in front of you!” De la Rosa said.

“I will not let (tolerate) that kind of practice if that is being done,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS