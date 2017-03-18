まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,410
$100=P5,010

3月18日のまにら新聞から

PSEi closed at 7,345.02 up 66.42 points or 0.91 percent.

［ 173 words｜2017.3.18｜英字 ］

Stocks closed nearly one percent higher Friday, with the Philippine Stock Exchange gaining 66.42 points to 7, 345.02.

The mining sub-index ended the week with slight gains after several days of declines due to the confirmation hearings of Gina Lopez as secretary of the environment and natural resources department. Lopez was deemed bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

The mining sub-index rose 0.64 percent to 12, 005.06 points.

In the broad market, there were 103 advances, 79 declines and 58 unchanged.

Volume reached 1.9 billion shares valued at P14 billion from Thursday’s 2.01 billion shares valued at P6.14 billion. Foreign buying amounted to P10,14 billion while foreign selling was P9.97 billion.

Among gainers were Easycall Communications, which ended 32.42 percent to P3.88 and Manila Jockey Club, up 8.56 percent to P2.41.

The peso lost six centavos to end at P50.18 against the US dollar but it ended the week firmly above the P50.40 level at the start of the week. Volume was $444.2 million from Thursday’s $467.50 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS