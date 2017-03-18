House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez tagged Vice President Leni Robredo for direct involvement in the filing of the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte by Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano on Thursday, a statement from the House of Representatives said Friday.

“Definitely yes. Who else will benefit?” Alvarez answered when asked in a TV interview to clarify his statement on the possible involvement of Robredo in the impeach move.

Alvarez noted that the filing of the impeachment complaint came on the heels of a video message Robredo sent to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs where she criticized the conduct of the administration’s war against illegal drugs.

According to Alvarez, Robredo is likely worried a recount of the ballots cast for vice president in the last elections would reveal she is not the real winner.

Robredo is facing an election protest lodged by her rival, former Senator. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, which recently decided to proceed with the case.

Alvarez said while President Rodrigo Duterte himself said during the graduation rites at the Philippine Military Academy that Robredo is not involved in the destabilization plots against the administration, he believes otherwise.

Meanwhile, Alvarez clarified that his comment that Alejano’s complaint is “stupidity” is not personal.

“What I meant to say that this is stupidity because if he knows this complaint lacks substance it wastes our time in Congress. Many bills have to be tackled,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez also dismissed the claim of Alejano that a few allies of Duterte are supporting the impeachment complaint. DMS