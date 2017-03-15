A kidnap for ransom group leader was arrested by authorities in Mandaue City last week.

Superintendent Abelardo Borromeo, Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) public information officer said arrested was Mansor Manupac Mantawil, 33, leader of a group operating in Pagadian. Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte targeting wealthy businessmen and listed in the PNP-AKG’s most wanted kidnappers.

Borromeo said Mantawil was arrested at the vicinity of Ouano Avenue, Brgy. Centro, Mandaue City around 7 pm last Saturday.

He said Mantawil was arrested “by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by Judge Romeo Descallar of RTC Branch 19, Pagadian City for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention dated January 27, 2012 with no bail recommended bail and two counts of robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons both dated July 27, 2012 with 40,000.00 recommended bail for each case.”

“The arrest of the subject most wanted person and kidnap for ransom group leader is the product of intensified manhunt operations by the AKG in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) counterparts and with the active support of the community stakeholders especially in the kidnapping affected areas in the country,” Borromeo said. Robina Asido/DMS