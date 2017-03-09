The alleged leader of a kidnap-for-ransom group was killed while two policemen were wounded in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur last Monday.

Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said authorities encountered the kidnap for ransom group in the vicinity of Barangay Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur around 10:50 am.

Petinglay identified the slain kidnap-for-ransom leader as Fahad Andi, also known to be responsible for the resurgence of drug pushing, trafficking in Dinas, Lapuyan, Margosatubig and other neighboring municipalities in Zamboanga del Sur.

“Operating troops are still in the area, searching for the body of Fahad Andi, who sustained gunshot wound and fell at the wharf area in Barangay Pampang, Lapuyan,” she said.

Petinglay said Andi is listed as the top two high value target and number one most wanted person in the region.

“His group is also involved in the series of kidnappings, gun for hire, and extortion activities in Baganian Peninsula,” she said.

Petinglay said the neutralization of Andi is a positive development in the anti-drug campaign of the government in Zamboanga Peninsula, as well as disrupting kidnapping activities.

During the operation, the troops also recovered “a caliber ,45 pistol; a magazine with two live ammunition; a PRB 423 fragmentation grenade; a scooper; a black bandolier back pack and lighter; a PNP camouflage green uniform with the PRO-ARMM logo; and a camouflage sling bag.”

“As of press time, intel operatives of the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan are in the area to monitor the development of the operation and continue intelligence support,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS