Malacanang assured on Sunday that media organizations critical of President Rodrigo Duterte won't be excluded from covering him.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella's assurance came amid concerns that the Palace might follow the White House's move of banning some news organizations that have been most critical of US President Donald Trump from attending informal briefing. The journalists protested this move.

Abella said there is no basis on concern that those media personnel who have been criticizing Duterte will lose access to Malacanang.

"On the concern that those overly critical of the President would lose access to the President, there is no basis for such apprehension," Abella said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that no media personnel has been denied access to the Palace briefings because of his or her critical stance against the current administration.

He only clarified that there was a brief period when the President felt that certain media practitioners were "inordinately transgressive."

He added that the concept of media has expanded to include social media, which is being considered for accreditation.

But Abella acknowledged that those information coming out in the social media need to be fully scrutinized.

"Social media is a free space that allows for comments coming from all interests and persuasions. All parties need to properly filter and vet information they receive," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS