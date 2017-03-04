President Rodrigo Duterte said he will be in Moscow on May 25 upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"So I'm going there with (Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command chief Army Major General Oscar) Lactao, May 25," he said in a speech on Thursday during the induction of newly-elected officers and trustees of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Cebu.

Duterte recalled during his first meeting with Putin at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru, the Russian leader told him, "we will have everything you need. Just come here."

In jest, the president also said Russian women are beautiful.

The Philippines and Russia are working on government-to-government cooperation in the fields of security, intelligence, terrorism, crime and law enforcement.

Duterte has decided to distance from its relationship with the United States and pivot to Russia and China. Celerina Monte/DMS