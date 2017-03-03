President Rodrigo Duterte's chief legal counsel said on Thursday there is still hope that plunder and rape could be included in the list of heinous crimes punishable by death.

This was after the House of Representatives approved on second reading the reimposition of death penalty on Wednesday, but without plunder and rape in the list of crimes covered under capital punishment.

"Many are complaining that plunder and rape were not included. But it's not yet a law. It's only a bill," Salvador Panelo told reporters in an interview.

He said the Senate could include the two crimes on the list of offenses punishable by death and the House and Senate versions could be reconciled in the bicameral conference committee hearing.

Assuming the two crimes would not be included in the new law, Panelo said, "you can always amend the law if there is a public clamor for that."

"I don't think the members of Congress can ignore the clamor for the inclusion of these other heinous crimes to the law," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS