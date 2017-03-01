Police arrested 15 Chinese nationals and a Filipino for allegedly being part of an illegal online gambling group in Pasig City on Monday evening.

Operatives of the police Anti-Cybercrime Group raided the office of YD International Inc at the 18th floor of Belvedere Tower along San Miguel Avenue in Barangay San Antonio at 8 pm.

Superintendent Jay Guillermo, spokesperson of the Anti-Cybercrime Group said they acted on a tip last January.

"This company has been playing online games. It means they are operating as an illegal online gambling," Guillermo said in a TV interview.

The suspects are facing cases for illegal gambling under Presidential Decree 1602 and violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Guillermo, in a text message, said YD International has been operating for more than a year. After a two-month investigation, the Anti-Cybercrime Group they found out from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) the company is not authorized to operate online gambling business.

Police seized 50 computer units, 42 assorted cellphones, seven iPad Mini tablets, five routers, two digital video recorders, two television sets, one Voice over Internet Protocol, documents, ATM cards, passports and identification cards.

Guillermo said most players are China-based. They have to open an account from the website which is connected to their respective accounts where earnings are deposited and losses are deducted.

The syndicate employ Chinese nationals who are brought in the Philippines as tourists. After six months, they will return to China where they renew their visas for another trip in the country. DMS