The Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group has recovered many “rent ? sangla (lend)” vehicles.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director Gen. Ronald Bato Dela Rosa on Monday presented the 107 of the total of 457 vehicles recovered by the HPG.

“I am pleased to announce the successful police intervention by the PNP Highway Patrol Group under Chief Supt Antonio Gardiola Jr. that led to the busting of a syndicate engaged in an elaborate multi-million peso scheme involving loans secured from unsuspecting individuals and financial firms using rented motor vehicles as collateral,” he said.

Dela Rosa said the vehicles were recovered by the HPG during operations in Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog and Central Luzon.

“It is believed that some 1,800 motor vehicles are involved in this case of Large Scale Estafa thru the ‘rent-sangla ’ scheme,” he said.

Dela Rosa said the recovered Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and sedan were brought to HPG impounding area in Camp Crame while other vehicles were impounded in Camp General Vicente Lim in Laguna.

“Several persons had been arrested and are now under investigation for alleged involvement in this illegal activity,” he said.

“I am endorsing to the Department of Justice the request of HPG to place five other suspected syndicate members under immigration lookout bulletin to prevent their escape and hasten their arrest,” he added.

In his message, Dela Rosa also congratulated the HPG “for heeding the call of the PNP leadership to intensify intelligence-driven police operations against syndicated crime groups, particularly those engaged in the seven major crime concerns of murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, theft, robbery and carnapping.”

“Meantime, I am instructing the HPG to expedite the processing and release of recovered vehicles to its rightful owners,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS