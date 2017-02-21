Fourteen students of Bestlink College of the Philippines died in a vehicular accident in Rizal province on Monday morning, officials said.

Senior Superintendent Randy Peralta, Rizal provincial police director, said in an initial report ten died on the spot while the other passengers were rushed to Morong Provincial Hospital.

Based on initial report, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said a bus of Panda Coach Tours with body number 1101 and plate number TXS-325 was travsering along Sitio Bayukan, Brgy Sampaloc, Tanay when it lost its brakes and slammed into an electric post around 8:40 am.

Carlos Inofre, Tanay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said based on initial information the bus has a total of 59 passengers and a driver on board during the incident.

Inofre said the bus driver is one of those in critical condition.

According to Tanay police officer based on initial report, the students were on its way to Sacramento Adventure Camp in Tanay for a school activity under the National Service Training Program (NSTP). Robina Asido/DMS