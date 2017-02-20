President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the military and the police to intensify operations against ISIS terror in southern Philippines.

The Chief Executive made the statement during the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Homecoming in Baguio City on Saturday.

"I have directed AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) to continuously contain the ISIS threat, to intensify operations using all available assets and resources. This is the only way to secure Mindanao," he said in a speech.

As he predicted, Duterte said the Islamic State would find itscway to the Philippines.

He noted that Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, the overall leader of the ISIS Philippines, has been severely wounded in an encounter with the military.

"The Sulu-based ASG is focused on kidnap-for-ransom. The Basilan-based ASG under Hapilon remains focused on assimilating the IS violent today," he said.

Hapilon reportedly waa wounded in the military operations last month. Celerina Monte/DMS