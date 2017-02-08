President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Tuesday deployment of some 230 erring policemen to war-conflict Basilan where they will stay for two years after castigating them in Malacanang.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa brought in Malacanang the erring cops, who have ranks ranging from Police Officer 1 to Inspector.

Only 228 policemen went to Malacanang out of nearly 400 because some did not report, while others are facing court hearings, Dela Rosa said.

"All of you here, you are all part of the Task Force South. I will send you to Basilan. You live there for two years," he told the 228 policemen. At least two are women from the group who lined up at the Malacanang Grounds.

The erring policemen who were presented to Duterte all came from Metro Manila.

Duterte said if they could survive for two years in Basilan, they will go back to the National Capital Region.

But if they die in Basilan, one of the strongholds of the local terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group, the government would not bother to bring their remains in Metro Manila, he said.

"Prepare to move out. I'll give you two weeks from now, 15 days...start to move. If you do not want to go there, go to your superior officers and tell them that you're going to resign. Otherwise, you don't want me to look for your wrongdoings...either I will dismiss you," the president said.

Dela Rosa brought the erring policemen to Malacanang after Duterte said he did not want them to undergo retraining.

Duterte initially said he would let the erring cops to clean the water lilies in the Pasig River.

Dela Rosa said the erring policemen were facing administrative and criminal charges, such as robbery, extortion and some of them were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

But some policemen who were summoned to the Palace claimed that their violations were tardiness or absence without official leave.

Dela Rosa said that erring policemen in the provinces would also be subjected to "shame campaign."

"I will do everything to cleanse the PNP. That's why I don't care if they get embarrassed. If they are embarrassed, the more that I get embarrassed because I am the chief. It means, my people are bad eggs, so I am also a bad egg," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS