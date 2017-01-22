Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa will ask President Rodrigo Duterte’s permission to resign amid calls for his resignation due to the abduction and killing of a Korean businessman from Pampanga.

“Maybe I will text him but I will meet him (Duterte) over the weekend,” Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Karingal Saturday.

“I will not cling (to the post)… I will ask the permission of the president if he will allow me,” Dela Rosa said.

When asked if the president will support him, Dela Rosa said:” Better ask him.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Dela Rosa said he will leave his post if the president orders him.

“If he (ordered me to do so) I will leave. Maybe they thought that I am enjoying my work here, I don’t even sleep because of my work and then you were saying that I’m not doing my job. How cruel can you be to me?” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said he has spoken with PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group team leader Supt. Rafael Dumlao III, one of the officers who was accused of involvement by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel on the abduction of Jee Ick Joo in Angels City last year.

Dela Rosa, who celebrated his birthday Saturday, gave a message to rouge policemen.

“My birthday wish for them: I hope they will change and they will think not only for themselves. They should also think about the PNP and the Philippines as whole. If they only think for themselves, they are greedy. They should not enter the PNP,” he said.

Sta Isabel confirmed the involvement of Dumlao on the abduction of the Korean national.

"Atty. Rafael Dumlao (gave the instruction). I will divulge it to proper forum,” Sta Isabel told reporters upon his arrival at the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group from the National Bureau of investigation Friday night.

Sta Isabel claimed members of the team that allegedly abducted the Korean are pointing to him as the mastermind since they are trying to protect high-ranking officials.

“That’s up to them. That is their right. They are policemen. They will be like that because they are protecting someone so the organization will not be damaged,” Sta Isabel said.

When asked who are the officials they covering up, Sta. Isabel said: “Those who are involved here are higher officials.”

Sta Isabel said he will reveal everything before the court. “Maybe this is not the right time,” he said.

Sta Isabel said he has no problem being in PNP custody. He said he is ready to face Dela Rosa so he would be able to tell him the truth.

“I don’t have a choice. We will respect the authority of chief PNP. It is good if he will personally, that is much better so he would know the truth,” he said.

After Sta Isabel was brought to Camp Crame, another suspect surrendered to PNP on the same night.

Superintendent Dennis Wagas, the legal officer of PNP- Anti Kidnapping Group said Ramon Yalung surrendered Friday night.

“He is included on the warrant that was issued ny Angeles Regional Trial Court, he said he want to clear his name on the case that is wy he voluntarily surrendered,” he said.

“Based on his counter affidavit that he is supposed to submit to Department of Justice, he is denying the crime and he claims there is just a mis-identification so he claim innocence,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS