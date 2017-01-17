The United States will continue to extend support to the Philippines, including in intelligence exchange and maritime security.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, this was the commitment made by US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim during his meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City on Sunday following the launching of the Philippine Chairmanship of ASEAN 2017.

He described it as a "productive 45 minute meeting."

"Citing cooperation in law enforcement, Amb. Sung Kim stressed that the US will continue to provide support, including intelligence exchange and in maritime security," he said.

Sung congratulated the Philippines on its assumption of the ASEAN hosting and looked forward to a successful leadership, Abella said.

He said the US envoy reiterated the US commitment to the bilateral relations with the Philippines, which he described as "solid."

Duterte and Sung discussed the military cooperation of the two countries, particularly in the fight against terrorism and the extent of US assistance to Mindanao, he added.

"It was a very productive meeting marked by an open exchange of ideas," he said.

Compared to Sung predecessor, Philip Goldberg, Duterte was apparently more accommodating with the new American envoy.

The president became irked with Goldberg, even calling him a "gay," after the envoy raised concern on the alleged extrajudicial killings of individuals, who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte has declared a war against the drug menace.

The president sees a better relationship with the US under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Celerina Monte/DMS