Seventy-six percent of Filipinos said Thursday they trust the US and Japan more along with the United Nations but show distrust for China and Russia.

Pulse Asia, polling 1200 Filipinos from December 6-11, said the US topped response of 76 percent of Filipinos followed by the UN, 74 percent and Japan, 70 percent. Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes, in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, said this is the first time their firm made such a survey.

“Trust in both countries (US and Japan) is the prevailing sentiment in every geographic area and socio economic class,” said Pulse Asia in its report.

China topped responses of 61 percent of Filipinos, followed by Russia, 58 percent and Great Britain, 55 percent.

“In the case of China, it obtains majority distrust figures in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings with Mindanao and the ABC class being the exceptions,” said Pulse Asia. DMS