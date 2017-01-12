The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered a manhunt for an anti-narcotics policeman who believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a Korean businessman in Pampanga last year.

The policeman did not report to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, where he has been reassigned, on November 21 2016, said Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, spokesman of the PNP.

“PNP Chief, Police Director General Ronald De la Rosa has mobilized PNP operating units for manhunt

operations,” said Carlos in a statement.

De la Rosa also asked the justice department to assign a special prosecutor who will handle the case of the kidnapping of Jee Ick-joo, 53. “He was forcibly taken on Oct. 18 from his house and has not been located until this time,” Carlos added.

Dela Rosa gave his manhunt order to the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) during his meeting with Jee’s wife and Korean Embassy Consul Kim Dae Hee at noon.

During the meeting the wife of Jee also “sought the help of Dela Rosa in rescuing her husband from the alleged abductors.”

“Dela Rosa directed the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) to vigorously pursue the case and arrest the suspects, with the help of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG),” Carlos said.

“He also directed the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) to organize manhunt teams to locate and bring to restrictive custody the AWOL policeman identified as a former member of the PNP-AIDG who has since been reassigned with the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) of the Headquarters Support Service effective Nov. 21, 2016,” he added.

Carlos said the “incident has been reported as a kidnapping-for-ransom case after the victim’s wife told the PNP-AKG that she had already paid P5-million ransom that the abductors had demanded, and that the suspects were reportedly asking for another P4.5-million.”

“AKG investigators have identified the suspects from security camera footages taken during the victim’s alleged kidnapping,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS