The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) gave operators of nine bus terminals along EDSA in Pasay City to follow the “nose-in, nose-out policy” Monday or else face sanctions, fines or even impounding of their buses.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos said four were willing to adjust while another four will transfer to a bigger common terminal. One operator said they will stop their operations while looking for a new terminal.

If they do not comply, sanctions will be meted out on Tuesday.

“I will even look if they have franchises or not. So everything under the law that will apply, we will apply,” Orbos said.

The “nose-in, nose-out” policy stops bus drivers from using EDSA to enter or leave their terminals.

The MMDA will next train its sights on illegal terminals of UV Express vehicles along EDSA.

He said drivers of UV Express vehicles load and unload their passengers along EDSA. “Their route should be point to point that’s why I am surprised why they suddenly stop and unloaded passengers,” said Orbos. DMS