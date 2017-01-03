The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a dozen stray bullet incidents and 23 cases of illegal discharge of firearms as of Monday.

“From December 16, 2016 to January 2, 2017, National Operation Center in Camp Crame recorded a total of 12 stray bullet incidents with eight persons injured and one person killed,” Police Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, the deputy chief for operation told reporters in Camp Crame Monday.

“On illegal discharge of firearms, 19 persons were arrested, one from PNP, one from AFP, three security guards and 14 civilians,” he added.

Apolinario said the fatality was Roan Carbonel, 20, on December 25 in Sta Cruz, Manila.

Apolinario said the PNP recorded a total of 224 cases of firecrackers and stray bullet incidents which is 43 percent lower than the 521 incidents recorded last years.

He said the PNP has recorded 144 firecracker incident, 169 persons were injured.

Tje Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 524 fireworks-related injuries from the 346 cases recorded since December 21, 2015.

The PNP will continue its count until January 3 while the DOH will finish theirs on January 5. Apolinario said “the early campaign, operations and surprise inspections of the PNP on different fireworks selling establishments helped a lot to reduce the firecrackers and stray bullet incidents.” Robina Asido/DMS