Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Wednesday’s explosions in the province of Leyte may be part of the “diversionary tactics” of the local terrorist Maute Brothers Group still being pursued by the military in Mindanao.

“It seems that the Maute is already pressured in Lanao and Cotabato so they are doing diversionary tactics in other area for us to transfer the military forces in other areas to ease the pressure on them. That is what we see,” Lorenzana told reporters in an ambush interview Friday in Manila.

Lorenzana said the military sees a possible connection between the Maute Group and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters that are being pursued by the military in Maguindanao.

“We suspect that these two groups, the Maute and the BIFF, have (an) alliance. it’s like they are exchanging technology in bomb making because 81 mm round is the trademark of BIFF. So it’s not farfetched because Lanao and Maguindanao are adjacent. There are Maute members in Maguindanao so maybe that is their connection,” he said.

On Wednesday two separate explosion incidents occurred in the province of Leyte and North Cotabato. In Leyte, 32 persons were wounded in the twin blasts that occurred during a boxing match in Hilongos town while were hurt in North Cotabato.

Despite the series of explosions in different parts of the country, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Eduardo Ano said there is no “actual threat” in Manila.

But Lorenzana reminded the public to be vigilant as he also emphasized terrorists can do violent activities anywhere.

“These people (terrorists) can create trouble anywhere in the Philippines because no one can stop them. They are Filipinos. They can travel anywhere so we just have to very careful, be vigilant, be observant on things that happened around us,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS