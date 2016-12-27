Typhoon Nina, packing winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 255 when it made landfall on Sunday, weakened as it moved towards the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said on Monday.

As of 5pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Nina (international name Nock-ten), with winds of 120 kph and gusts of up to 180 kph.

Weather forecaster Cesar Perez said the effects of northeast monsoon caused Nina to weaken.

Nina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early Wednesday morning.

Malacanang urged Filipinos to remain vigilant despite the typhoon’s weakening.

"We ask the public to stay alert regarding Typhoon Nina," Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Nina was spotted at 75 km southwest of Subic, Olongapo and projected to move west northwest at 20 kph.

The typhoon made the last of its eight landfall over Lubang Island around 1pm and exit landmass around 2pm.

Tropical cyclone warning signal No. 2 was up over Lubang Island and Western portion of Batangas.

Southern Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Batangas, Cavite and northern portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro were placed under Signal No. 1. Ella Dionisio, Celerina Monte/DMS