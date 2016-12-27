Four persons died as Typhoon Nina (international name: Nock-ten) made the first of its eight landfalls by entering Catanduanes province and traversing some provinces in southern Luzon on Sunday, reports said Monday.

Albay Governor Al Bichara told ANC that three, including an elderly couple who refused to evacuate and drowned, died in the town of Polangui as Nina, packing 250 kph winds, entered the Bicol region.

One person died while two others were hospitalized in the province of Quezon after they were electrocuted.

The Quezon Provincial Police said the victims were identified as Christopher Almendral Sanchez, Xandrex Ayangco Albacide, 23, and Jaime Paulo Ta?ada Bajamonde, 14, residents of Brgy. Sugod Lopez, Quezon.

The victims were electrocuted by a live wire from street lights around 6:30 pm.

They were rushed to the Holy Rosary Hospital but Sanchez was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The two victims are still confined at the hospital.

States of calamity were declared by governors of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Albay provinces. Romina Marasigan, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said, reports of casualties have yet to be confirmed officially.

Marasigan said as of 8 am their agency reported a total of 455,966 individuals or 94,837 families were affected by Nina.

Marasigan said 383,097 persons or 77,560 families in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and eastern Visayas were evacuated and thus spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in evacuation centers.

Some 72,869 families or 17,277 individuals from 202 barangays also in Mimaropa and Bicol were displaced.

Georgina Hernandez, spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo, said the vice president has sent a team to the Bicol Region to assist local operations. Robredo, who is in the US for a previously planned vacation, will go to Naga once she arrives, Hernandez said.

As of Monday noon, the Philippine Coast Guard recorded a total of 8,732 passengers, 1,025 rolling cargoes, 30 vessels and five motorboats remain stranded at ports in five regions due to rough seas.

Marasigan said a total 83 areas in Mimaropa and Bicol Region experienced power interruption while seven power lines in Calabarzon also in Mimaropa and Bicol Region were cut off since December 25.

Marasigan said they have not received reports about the damage by the typhoon.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman, said military facilities were badly damaged.

“The 83rd Infantry Battalion (83IB of the Philippine Army) located in the island ( of Catanduanes) reported most of their facilities have been damaged,” he added.

Padilla said the assistant division commander of 9th Infantry Division in Naga City, also reported damages to their division facilities and infrastructure.

“Initial damage assessment by various field units in coordination with the local government units is currently on progress. This will be forwarded to general headquarters as soon as completed,” he said.

Padilla said soldiers in typhoon-hit areas are conducting clearing operations to enable relief goods and assistance to reach affected communities.

“Army, Air Force and Naval assets have been placed on standby ready for deployment as soon as weather conditions permit,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS