More than a dozen people, including three soldiers, were killed while 27 were wounded in an encounter in Sulu last Saturday, a military spokesman said on Monday.

Major Filemon Tan, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the troops of the 35th Infantry Battalion under the Joint Task Force Sulu enountered around 150 Abu Sayyaf Group members led by top leader Radullan Sahiron and Sub Leaders Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, Yasser Igasan, and Mujer Yadah at the vicinity of Bud Taming, Barangay Kabbontakkas, Patikul.

Tan said the heavy fighting lasted for almost two hours where 10 Abu Sayyaf members were killed. He said bodies of the slain ASG members were not recovered by the military but the number of casualties on the enemy side were validated by authorities.

He said the 19 wounded soldiers were slightly injured.

“Fire support and close air support were provided to the engaging troops. Adjacent units also conducted blocking and pursuit operations as casualties were immediately brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista hospital (in Jolo),” he said.

“Two soldiers who needed additional medical attention were airlifted to Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS