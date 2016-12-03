The peso closed a bit higher on Friday against the US dollar, ending a trading week higher for the first time in five weeks.

The peso settled at P40.65 against the US dollar, up from Thursday’s P49.76 as volume rose at the Philippine Dealing System. Turnover reached $602.50 million from the previous session’s $404.80 million.

Stocks ended higher after a late rally. The Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 21.87 points to 6,886.74. DMS