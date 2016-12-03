The Chinese Coast Guard transferred two Filipino fishermen they rescued to their Philippine counterpart on Friday.

Commander Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said the Filipino fishermen where turned over to the crew of the BRP Tubbataha near the Bajo De Masinloc.

"Vessel Chinese Coast Guard 3501 has successfully transferred the two fishermen to BRP Tubbataha at around 3:17 pm," he said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

"We sincerely hope that the Chinese Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard can continue make use of the contact window mechanism, and maintain the momentum of friendship and cooperation," he added quoting a message from China Coast Guard Command Center.

Balilo said the Chinese Coast Guard informed their Philippine counterparts the two fishermen were rescued Thursday night.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said “this act demonstrates that the Philippines-China relationship is now back on friendly footing after the recent successful visit of President Duterte to China, and we expect the ties between the two countries to further improve in the years ahead.” Robina Asido/DMS