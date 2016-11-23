The Philippine and United States said its military relations will continue to be “robust” after the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting in Camp Aguinaldo Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“The successful completion of the MDB-SEB ensures continued, robust relations between the U.S. and Philippine militaries,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters as he read the joint statement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Pacific Command.

Padilla did not say what was discussed or agreed during the meeting but he noted “this highlights the enduring commitment of both countries to the U.S.-Philippine alliance.”

“We look forward to continued, close cooperation in areas central to both our national and security interests including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counter terrorism, cyber security, and maritime security,” he said.

But Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs head, said after the meeting General Ricardo Visaya, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and Admiral Harry Harris, Jr., commander, US Pacific Command, signed a list of activities to be conducted next year.

Padilla said during the meeting, Visaya and Harris were "joined and supported by various standing committees and participating agencies of both governments."

President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to end several war games between the Philippines and the US, saying that the Americans benefit more from these drills.

There were around 13 exercises held this year and a military source said before the meeting that there would be lesser drills.

But planned US deployment of troops under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, whose legality was upheld by the Supreme Court recently, will continue. Robina Asido/DMS