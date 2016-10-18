President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to China this week might not be the right time to discuss resolving the territorial dispute in the South China Sea, the country's top diplomat said on Monday.

In an interview with reporters in Brunei where Duterte is on a state visit, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said any talk on the South China Sea issue between the President and Chinese President Xi Jinping might be on "general" term.

"The South China Sea issue will not be discussed in terms of pursuing specifically our bilateral engagement in resolving that issue. But certainly it may come about with President and President Xi Jinping. They might pass upon, talk about the general principles and framework under which to proceed with their engagements for bilateral talks," he said.

"To that extent, they might be able to talk generally," he added.

Yasay said Duterte made it clear in his previous statements his state visit to China on October 18 to 21 might not be the time to talk about resolving the South China Sea dispute.

"What we are saying is that right now is not the time to discuss substantively resolving this issue," Yasay said. He added Manila and Beijing "still have to build on the lost trust and confidence that was weakened or eroded during the past administration."

He said right now the Philippines and China should not miss out the opportunity on trade and economic relationship.

"We should not also miss out the opportunity with respect to, let's say assistance and loans that may be provided," Yasay said.

The relationship of the Philippines and China soured during the Aquino administration after Manila intensely pursued its rights over the South China Sea, which is being claimed wholly by Beijing.

The previous administration filed a petition before the Permanent Court of Arbitration questioning China's nine-dash line, which practically covered those areas within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of other countries, like the Philippines.

In July, the PCA made an award to the Philippines, invalidating China's nine-dash line. Beijing did not want to recognize the award.

Duterte has said his administration wants a "soft landing" in dealing with China. Celerina Monte/ DMS