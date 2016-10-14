The Senate committee on justice and human rights rejected hearing witnesses from the Commission on Human Rights after one of its commissioners allegedly called committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon a coward.

Gordon blocked the testimonies of the three witnesses on extrajudicial killings and shifted discussion on the proposed revival of the death penalty by Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao. He stood his ground despite the plea of Senator Leila de Lima.

"I perfectly understand the sentiments and displeasure. I do understand and share the sentiment," De Lima told Gordon.

CHR Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz allegedly called Gordon a coward after he suspended the hearing on extrajudicial killings and summary executions after he argued with Senator Leila de Lima in the previous hearing.

Gordon earlier demanded an apology from Cadiz who criticized his handling of the hearing in interviews over different radio and television stations.

He showed a copy of a Philippine Daily Inquirer banner story with the headline "CHR Slams Gordon for suspension of Senate Inquiry."

“We are not taking the human rights out of the question. I just said, under the circumstances, if you have doubts with the committee, then don't go here," Gordon said.

The CHR, in a statement, said the report is inaccurate. CHR Chairperson Jose Luis Martin Gascon, who was present in the gallery, said: “"How we can say sorry for something we did not say? I think there was just a misunderstanding and hopefully it will be patched up." Emmanuel Tupas/DMS