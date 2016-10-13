Outgoing US Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg said Wednesday ties between the two countries remain strong despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s expletives against the US and President Barack Obama.

“The United States has a strong commitment to the Philippines , to the people of the Philippines , to the development of the Philippines , and to the economic well-being of the Philippines ,” Goldberg told House reporters in a press conference.

Asked if he was offended by the tirades of Duterte against the US , Obama and him, Goldberg said: “I’m a diplomat and I don't respond to those kinds of comments. Quite frankly, I don't think its productive. I don't think its consistent with what I was just

talking about which is the great friendship of our two countries, the great alliance between the US and the Philippines .”

Goldberg went to the plenary session of the House of Representatives to receive the Golden Mace Award given by Duterte’s allies, led by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas.

The award recognized Goldberg’s “efforts in further enriching the ties between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States of America .”

The House of Representatives recognized the contribution of Goldberg for rushing to Tacloban City and Palo town, both in Leyte province that was hit by super typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

“Whereas, his efforts and contributions to the Philippines , especially the humanitarian assistance, which further enhanced the ties and friendship of the Philippines and the United States of America deserve our commendation,” the resolution said.

Goldberg thanked the House of Representatives. “It’s a great honor for me, but mostly it’s a great honor for my country and mostly it represents the friendship, the great

partnership, the great alliance between our two countries,” said Goldberg.

“They recognized the great friendship between our two countries and historic friendship and the benefits of both countries and that’s what important and that’s why I am so honored to be here today (Wednesday), heartwarming despite the issues that came out in the last few months,” said Goldberg.

He said US companies want Filipinos. “In BPOs (business process outsourcing) sector, there are hundreds of thousands of jobs created by United States companies.”

“They come here because they like the people and they like the workforce, they feel friendly and very welcome that is why they come and do business here. We do not want to see any issue to interfere with those things,” said Goldberg. DMS