An anti-crime watchdog on Tuesday filed a complaint for drug trafficking against Senator Leila de Lima and seven others in connection with their alleged involvement in the proliferation of illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

In a 65-page complaint, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption named as respondents former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III, Bureau of Corrections Franklin Bucayu, De Lima’s former bodyguard and alleged boyfriend Ronnie Dayan, her former security aides Joenel Sancez and Jose Adrian Dera, convicted drug-lord Jaybee Sebastian and Wilfredo Ely, alleged bagman of Bucayu.

VACC president Dante Jimenez accused the respondents of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, especially the provisions banning the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical.”

Life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million shall be imposed to any person who will be found guilty of the offense.

The anti-crime group cited the testimonies given by convicted inmates led by Herbert Colanggo during the hearing of the House Committee on Justice on the illegal drugs trade inside the NBP.

In a statement, de Lima said: “This is most welcome. Instead of stoning me in a House inquiry, they should start filing cases in the proper venue.” DMS