An official of the Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) believed they have prevented a possible terror attack ?n Metro Manila with the arrest of a Malaysian, whom intelligence reports said belongs to the Abu Sayyaf in Quezon City over the weekend.

Chief Inspector Roque Merdegia, head of the CIDG Anti-Transnational Crime Unit, said among items they recovered from Mohammad Amin, a reported bomb expert, is a blueprint of a condomall in Quezon City.

“We are asking why a blueprint is with him. He is a suspected terrorist and has a blueprint. He is not an engineer or architect," Merdegia said Monday.

Merdegia did not name the establishment so as not to cause panic.

Amin denied he is a terrorist. He first told investigators he is a Malaysia but later claimed to be an Indonesian. He then said he is a Filipino but could not present any documents.

"We can say he is casing the area to place a bomb," he said.

Police captured Amin around 4 am in Muslim community in Barangay Culiat last Saturday. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS