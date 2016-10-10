Authorities arrested a Malaysian national, who was allegedly a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, in Quezon City on Saturday morning.

Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation Detection Group’s Anti-transnational Crimes Unit Chief Inspector Roque Merdigia identified the suspect as Amin Aklam, a "hardened" Abu Sayyaf Group member.

Aklam was arrested at around 4am in a joint operation by CIDG-ATCU and Intelligence Group inside a house located at 104 Cotabato St., Barangay Culiat.

He is facing a kidnapping with frustrated murder case at Jolo, Sulu Regional Trial Court Branch 3 and was included in the list of most wanted persons affiliated with the terrorist group issued by the Department of National Defense and Department of Interior and Local Government. Ella Dionisio/DMS