Foreign leaders who have concern over the Philippine processes should course it through the official channels and not through the media, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the statement after Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop joined other foreign leaders in raising concerns over alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines in the wake of the Duterte administration's war against illegal drugs.

"Just a comment regarding the Australian Foreign Minister saying that the Philippines should stop extrajudicial killings...just like the foreign leaders who have concerns regarding the processes in the Philippines would best serve your purpose by addressing it through the proper channels, proper diplomatic channels instead of voicing it over media," Abella said.

Bishop, in a report at the Australian Financial Review on Monday, urged Duterte to maintain the Philippine relations with US after the Filipino leader wanted a review of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with America.

Duterte has said EDCA was not signed by former President Benigno Aquino III.

"Regarding the EDCA needing a President's signature. I just like to say that the President's legal team is currently addressing the matter," Abella said.

Abella said so far there were no official statements or moves regarding Duterte's pronouncements against US, such as plans to cut ties with America.

"So in the present, there are no moves yet. But that in the future, he might," he said.

In a speech during his visit in the Jewish synagogue in Makati, Duterte said the Philippines might cut ties with the US.

"Eventually I might, in my time, I will break out America. I would rather go to Russia and to China. At least even if we do not agree with the ideology they have respect for the people. Respect is important," Duterte said.

Duterte's statement of going to China and Russia was his way of "broadening his options," Abella said.

Asked how severing ties with US could mean broadening the options, the spokesman instead said, "let's try to use our creative imagination. Let's not be to much literal." Celerina Monte/DMS