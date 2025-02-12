AFP says it is ready to respond ''to eventuality'' resulting in launch of China rocket

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures that the military is ready to respond "to any eventuality" that may occur following China's Long March 8A rocket launched on Tuesday morning.

"There has been a notice already issued by the Office of Civil Defense. The Armed Forces, the Navy, the Air Force, the Army is prepared to respond to any request, to any eventuality," Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

Trinidad confirmed that as of Tuesday noon the AFP has not yet received any reports of any incidents or sightings of debris related to the rocket that was launched by China.

"We have already informed our field units what to do in the event on the debris that would probably cause any harm or endanger the security of our people," he said.

"As of now we have not received report from the Air Force, Army, Navy, and the AFP spokespersons," he added.

Earlier on the same day the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued a memorandum order placing Palawan and Basilan on high alert as the debris from the Long March 8A rocket, launched by the People’s Republic of China.

The rocket launch that was originally set for January 25, has been rescheduled between 9:22 am and 10:16 am Tuesday.

The three designated drop zones where parts of the rocket are expected to land includes 33 nautical miles from Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, 85 nautical miles from Rozul Reef and 40 nautical miles from Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The memorandum urges the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ? National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (DENR-NAMRIA) to implement temporary restrictions and issue Notices to Mariners, Coastal Navigational Warnings, or NAVAREA XI warnings in the identified drop zones.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) also cautioned the public against approaching or attempting to retrieve any debris, which may contain toxic substances.

"If contact with debris is unavoidable, personal protective equipment (PPE) is advised," it stated.

The authorities also encouraged residents and mariners to immediately report any suspected debris sightings to local authorities. Robina Asido/DMS