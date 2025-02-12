Imee rank falls to 10th from eighth in OCTA senatorial surveys

Re-electionist Senator Imee Marcos' rank dropped from eighth in the November 2024 OCTA polls to 10th in the January 2025 senatorial surveys of OCTA Research on Tuesday.

The survey was released as the campaigns for senator and partylist groups began for the 2025 national elections on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr spoke at Tuesday night's proclamation rally of the administration candidates in Laoag City. His sister Imee is campaigning as an independent.

Despite the increase in Marcos' voter percentage from 41 percent to 44 percent, Television host Willie Revillame (sixth place) and former Senator Manny Pacquiao (ninth place) soared in the list with a significant increase of 20 percentage points and 7 percentage points, respectively.

The survey, conducted from January 25 to 31, had 1,200 respondents. It was released following the start of the campaign period for senators and party list candidates for the May 2025 polls.

ACT-CIS PartyList Rep. Erwin Tulfo with 70 percent voter preference led the top of the survey. followed by broadcaster Bienvenido Tulfo (66 percent) and re-electionist Senator Bong Go (52 percent) sharing the second to third spot.

At fourth to seventh are former Senator Vicente Sotto III (52 percent), re-electionist Senator Bong Revilla Jr. (49 percent), Revillame, and former Senator Ping Lacson (48 percent).

Re-electionist Senator Pia Cayetano (46 percent) placed fifth to 12th while Pacquiao (45 percent) and Marcos (44 percent, fifth to 13th percent).were among those tied from fifth to 13th.

Re-electionist Senator Lito Lapid (43 percent) placed fifth to 14th followed by former Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos (39 percent, 10th to 16th). Outside the top 12 were were re-electionist Senator Francis Tolentino (38 percent, 10th to 16th), Makati Mayor Abby Binay (37 percent, 11th to 16th), Congresswoman Camille Villar ( 36 percent, 12th to 16th), and re-electionist Senator Ronald de la Rosa who ranked 12th to 16th. Marie Manalili/DMS