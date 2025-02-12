Logo

12 日 マニラ

30°C24°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,800
$100=Ｐ5,800
日本語
会員登録

12 日 マニラ

30°C24°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,800
$100=Ｐ5,800
    HOME AFP initially deploys ''at least 18,000 troops'' for May elections

AFP initially deploys ''at least 18,000 troops'' for May elections

2025/2/12 英字

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has initially deployed "at least 18,000" troops as the campaign period for the May midterm national elections start Tuesday.

In an interview in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the deployment can still increase defending on the needs based on the security situation of every area.

"We cannot limit the number of deployments. We will have to increase the number of deployments later on," she said.

"The strength of the AFP is more than a 100,000 and anyone at any time, and anyone can deploy anywhere. Our deployment is always flexible," she added.

Meanwhile, Padilla reiterated the AFP's commitment in ensuring safe and peaceful elections.

“The strength of our nation lies not only in our resolve to protect, but in our unwavering commitment to truth, unity, and progress,” she said.

“Whether in securing our democratic processes, maintaining peace through decisive actions during the election season, we ensure the well-being of those we have served and the AFP stands firm in its duty to the Filipino people,” Padilla added. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

PH strengthens ties with Cambodia, pushes for regional stability, economic cooperation

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料

AFP initially deploys ''at least 18,000 troops'' for May elections

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料

Imee rank falls to 10th from eighth in OCTA senatorial surveys

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料

AFP says allies helping to examine submersible drones recovered last year

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料

AFP says it is ready to respond ''to eventuality'' resulting in launch of China rocket

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料

Retired police officer who had role in alleged seizure of big shabu haul surrenders

2025/2/12 英字 無料
無料