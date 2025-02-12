AFP initially deploys ''at least 18,000 troops'' for May elections

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has initially deployed "at least 18,000" troops as the campaign period for the May midterm national elections start Tuesday.

In an interview in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the deployment can still increase defending on the needs based on the security situation of every area.

"We cannot limit the number of deployments. We will have to increase the number of deployments later on," she said.

"The strength of the AFP is more than a 100,000 and anyone at any time, and anyone can deploy anywhere. Our deployment is always flexible," she added.

Meanwhile, Padilla reiterated the AFP's commitment in ensuring safe and peaceful elections.

“The strength of our nation lies not only in our resolve to protect, but in our unwavering commitment to truth, unity, and progress,” she said.

“Whether in securing our democratic processes, maintaining peace through decisive actions during the election season, we ensure the well-being of those we have served and the AFP stands firm in its duty to the Filipino people,” Padilla added. Robina Asido/DMS