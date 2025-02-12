PH strengthens ties with Cambodia, pushes for regional stability, economic cooperation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to maximizing bilateral relations with Cambodia and promoting regional stability.

In a bilateral meeting at Malacanang on Tuesday, Marcos expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“Today, I hope to discuss the ways in which we can maximize our existing cooperation on diverse fields of mutual interest and explore new ways to collaborate while leveraging our growing economies, the dynamism of our people, and our unyielding commitment to regional peace and stability,” the President said.

The President highlighted the broadening diplomatic ties between the two nations, which will celebrate its 70th year in two years.

The Philippines and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on August 20, 1957. The Philippines currently has 24 bilateral agreements with Cambodia.

The President cited the collaboration in key areas such as trade, tourism, defense, and the fight against transnational crime, all within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“I am particularly elated that our respective business leaders have engaged with each other in recent business forums both here in the Philippines and in Cambodia to forge new pathways in spurring commercial ties between our two countries, for the benefit of us both,” he said.

The President thanked King Norodom Sihamoni for granting a royal pardon to 13 Filipino surrogates and thanked the Cambodian government for its support. Cambodia is home to 7,497 Filipinos.

“We will never forget this act of magnanimity from His Majesty, a testament to the strong relations between our two countries. Rest assured we will continue to stand with you in the fight against transnational crimes and their adverse effects on our peoples and on our communities,” he said.

Marcos also expressed his eagerness to welcome more Cambodians to the Philippines as tourists, investors, business partners, and trusted friends.

Manet is on his first official visit to the Philippines, which began on Monday and will conclude today at the invitation of President Marcos. Presidential News Desk