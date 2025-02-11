PH to gain from trade war between US and partners ? NEDA

The Philippines could gain from the ongoing trade war between the United States and its trading partners by positioning itself as an alternative source of exports to the US, an official of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Monday.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in a press briefing in Malacanang that with the possible shift to a more strengthened regional trading regime due to American levy on imports, the country benefits from it amid the external uncertainties and the looming trade war.

Edillon cited the need to strengthen relevant sectors like the chip and the semiconductor industry.

Edillon said that there is no observable effect on local employment and that any potential indirect impact would arise from changes in the exchange rate.

“In fact kung maipo-position natin ang ating bansa na as a very attractive alternative source ng dating exports sa US, actually puwedeng mag-benefit tayo,” Edillon told reporters.

“We can gain a lot in the regional free trade agreements natin, so we’re assuming na in case na ‘yung Canada, baka ang gagawin nila i-ma-maximize nila ‘yung mga regional free trade agreements, and this is where we can really benefit,” she added. .

US President Donald Trump implemented a 25 percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, although the tariff is currently on hold. He also imposed a 10 percent additional tariff on imports from China.

Trump likewise announced a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports.

Edillon said NEDA will continue to push the administration’s economic transformation agenda and ensure the robustness of the Philippine economy by enhancing growth drivers through innovation, technology, and strategic investments.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed NEDA to prevent complacency and help generate high-quality jobs for Filipinos. Presidential News Desk