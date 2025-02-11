Implementation of food security emergency could be rolled out next week

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel expressed hope that the food security emergency will be rolled out next week following its declaration a week ago.

In a Palace briefing on Monday, Laurel said the NFA rice will be released to LGU's once necessary documentation is completed.

"We announced a food emergency last week, and now many (local government units) LGUs have signified their intent. But the procedure shows that there is documentation that needs to be done," he said.

"Hopefully all the documentation between the (National Food Authority) NFA to (Food Terminal Incorporated) FTI, FTI to LGUs will be completed and by next week hopefully it will be rolled out," he added.

Laurel said there were over 50 LGU who have expressed their intention to avail NFA rice that will be released following the declaration of food security emergency last February 3.

"It’s all over the country, of course, all NCR, specifically. In Metro Manila, the release will start in San Juan, then Navotas. Iloilo is (also) on the list," he said.

The NFA is expected to distribute a total of 150,000 metric tons of rice under the food security emergency over the next six months. DA said the NFA rice will be sold at the lowered price of P35 per kilo. Robina Asido/DMS