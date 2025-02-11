Imee jumps in January Pulse Asia senatorial survey

Senator Imee Marcos' rank rose from 10th to 14th in the December 2024 Pulse Asia survey to seventh in the January 2025 Pulse Asia polls on Monday.

"The one who rose in the survey in terms of rank would be Imee Marcos because the increase is almost six points and then Bato Dela Rosa also increased by four points and the rank also increased" Pulse Asia head Ronald Holmes said in an interview at Storycon.

The survey, done Jan. 18 to 25, had 2,400 responders. It was released a day before the campaign period for senators and partylist candidates start for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Holmes said that there were no other significant changes in the survey.

"In the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report Imee Marcos was the one that had almost a billion peso in an expenditure so that means if she increased by six points just divide that billion by six points that each points cost", Holmes added.

ACT-CIS PartyList Rep. Erwin Tulfo with 62.8 percent voter preference led the top of the survey. Followed by Senator Bong Go (50.4 percent) ranked at 2nd-third place and former Senate President Vicente Sotto III (50.2 percent, 2nd-4th places).

Ranked third to eighth is broadcaster Ben Tulfo (46.2 percent). Sharing fourth to eighth places are Senator Pia Cayetano (46.1 percent), Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. (46 percent) while Senator Imee Marcos (43.4 percent) and former Senator Panfilo Lacson (42.4 percent) both have a statistical ranking of fourth-12th places.

Television host Willie Revillame (41.9 percent) placed seventh to 13th followed by Senator Ronald dela Rosa (41.2 percent, seventh-14th places), Makati City Mayor Marlen Abigail Binay (41.1 percent, seventh-14th places), former Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao (40.6 percent, seventh-14th places), Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar (38.4 percent, 9th-14th places), and Senator Lito Lapid (37.7 percent) at 10th to 14th place, respectively. Marie Manali/DMS