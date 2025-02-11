Campaign starts for senatorial candidates, partylists Tuesday

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups running in the May 2025 elections begins Tuesday .

In an interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said they expect the 65 senatorial aspirants and 155 party-list organizations to go all out in promoting their respective candidacies until May 10.

Garcia reminded the candidates that they are now mandated to adhere to their rules and regulations on campaigning.

"We are now capable of implementing the election laws, particularly those regarding campaigning," said Garcia.

This, he said, means that candidates with prohibited campaign materials are required to take them down or else be held accountable.

"If they don't take them, we will have them removed from public places. We will also file criminal charges against them for committing an election offense," said Garcia.