Senate may start Duterte impeachment trial after July SONA

The Senate may start the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte as it convenes when the new Congress takes effect after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 21.

In a press conference in Pasay City on Monday, Senate President Francis Tolentino said due to the preparations needed the impeachment trial might be convened after July 21.

"Most likely when the new Congress already enters into its function that means after SONA so, SONA I think is on July 21 so trial will commence after that date," he said.

Several quarters have been calling on Escudero to convene the Senate as an impeachment group even after it adjourned on last February 5.

"Even if we convene the impeachment court (on June 2) what are we going to do? The first thing that has to do after (creating) the rules, is to summon the defendant, and she will be given 10 days to answer if she will not ask for extension. Then another 10 days to submit reply," he explained.

Escudero said preparations may even take over 30 days, noting that "Duterte may also ask for a chance to submit a rejoinder" before the trial.

"It's her right. It is also the right of the prosecutor to submit a rejoinder, it is also the right of both parties if they still want to submit what we call ad cautelam pleading. Then there will be pre-trial," he said.

After the Senate adjourned last February 5 when Duterte was impeached by the House members, Escudero previously announced that its earliest action on the impeachment could come on June 2 or after the upcoming May election.

Duterte was impeached by more than one third or a total of 215 members of the House of Representatives. Robina Asido/DMS