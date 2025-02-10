Navy helps troubled South Korean vessel off Ilocos Norte waters

BAGUIO CITY --The Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL) escorted a troubled South Korean vessel off Burgos town in Ilocos Norte to safety last Wednesday.

Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) public information office chief Major Anthony Pueblas said they detected the emergency alert of South Korean passenger vessel Udosarang 1 after it suffered a mechanical malfunction prompting them to deploy BRP Nestor Reinoso.

The Philippine Navy patrol craft established contact with Udosarang 1 and escorted it to Sual, Pangasinan, Pueblas said. DMS