House to respect decision of Senate when to start Duterte impeachment trial

One of the 11 members of the House of Representatives prosecutors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte said they will respect the decision of the Senate when it decides to convene the impeachment court.

In a radio interview , Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor, said: '' We will respect if and when they will convene as an impeachment court. We are not blaming anyone nor asking for them to immediately act on it".

Defensor added that the 1987 Constitution '' indicates that there is no condition stated as to when it can begin. It only says as soon as possible.''

Senate President Francis Escudero III said the earliest time that the Upper Chamber can tackle the impeachment trial of Duterte is on June 2.

Other quarters are saying that the Senate could have done so immediately before adjourning its session on Feb. 5. But the House impeachment complaint against Duterte arrived late Wednesday afternoon at the Senate while plenary hearings were being held. Marie Nicole Manalili/DMS