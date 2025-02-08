Customs posted P931b revenues in 2024, says Marcos

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) generated P931.046 billion in revenues last year, up by P40 billion from P890.446 billion in 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged this accomplishment during the BOC’s 123rd-anniversary celebrations on Friday and stressed the importance of increased revenue collection.

The numbers, the President said, are significant as revenues are used in developing educational and infrastructure systems and many other projects.

“Ibig sabihin, sa tamang pagkokolekta ng taripa sa ating mga pantalan, mas mabilis ang biyahe ng ating mga kababayan, magkakaroon ng sapat na kagamitan sa pag-aaral ng ating mga anak, at mapapagtapos natin sa kolehiyo ang mas marami pa nating mga kabataan,” Marcos said.

The President praised the BOC’s efforts to protect the country’s borders from economic exploitation. He noted that the BOC confiscated more than P85.167 billion worth of smuggled goods last year, nearly doubling the P43.295 billion seized in 2023.

At the same time, the President called on the officials and personnel of the BOC to prioritize public interest, work honestly, and ensure the people’s welfare.

He said building public confidence in the BOC is necessary to increase tax compliance.

Marcos congratulated the BOC’s Leadership Awards recipients for their extraordinary work supporting the agency and the administration’s objectives.

He expressed optimism that the awardees will continue to excel and lead the bureau into a new era of efficiency and integrity.

“This is the kind of leadership that Filipino citizens require and this is what they deserve. So, we celebrate the BOC’s 123rd anniversary today with a challenge that involves everyone,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk