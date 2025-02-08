Comelec urges people not to sell votes

Four days before the campaign period for the May midterm polls start, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) urged people to avoid selling their votes and not support candidates who are doing so.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said voters are the key to ending vote buying and selling.

"All the efforts will be useless if people will continue selling votes and vote for those buying them. Do not accept the money and don't vote for those candidates," said Garcia.

"Don't allow anybody to take advantage of our poverty. It is a disgrace that there are people taking advantage of our hunger and poverty," said Garcia. DMS