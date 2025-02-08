Duterte says she won't quit as vice president

Following her impeachment in the House of Representative, Vice President Sara Duterte said resignation is not yet her option, noting an overwhelming support from lawyers who want to defend her acquittal.

"Wala pa tayo doon, masyado pang malayo iyong mga ganyan na mga bagay (we have not gotten to that point yet, those kind of things are still far from our options), Duterte answered when asked if resignation is an option after she was impeached by the House of Representatives.

"Mas masakit pa ang maiwanan ng boyfriend o girlfriend kaysa ma-impeach ka ng House of Representative (It is more painful to lose a boyfriend or girlfriend than to be impeached in the House of Representatives)", she added.

Duterte did not name the lawyers who will defend her during the trial but he emphasized an overwhelming support from those who signified their intentions to defend her at the impeachment court.

"Nao-overwhelm lang kami kasi andaming lawyers na nag-signify na tutulong sila sa defense. So ngayon ay pinag-uusapan on how to go about it na makuha lahat nung kanilang commitment of support at makatulong din sila sa pag-iisip kung ano yung gagawin sa defense. (We are just overwhelmed because there are a lot of lawyers who signify their intention to help my defense. So right now they are discussing how to go about it and to get all their commitment of support for them to help in providing ideas for the defense)," she said.

Duterte did not disclose the lawyers who will defend her but she added that her father can be part of her defense team if he wants to.

"He can be part of the defense team, but because of his age, and because of rigorous preparations in an impeachment case, baka sabihin ko sa kanya na huwag nalang siyang mag-lead (maybe I will tell him not to lead). Dahil medyo may edad na si (Because the) former President Rodrigo Duterte (is old), he is already 80 years old this year," she said.

Duterte said she is set to meet her lawyers to discuss her impeachment on Friday afternoon. Robina Asido/DMS.