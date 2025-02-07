US contracted military aircraft crashed in Maguindanao Del Sur, says embassy

The US Embassy on Thursday said the plane crash in Maguindanao del Sur that killed four people involved an American military-contracted aircraft.

"We can confirm that a US military contracted aircraft crashed in Maguindanao Del Sur on February 6," US Embassy spokesman Kanishka Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

"For further information, we refer you to US Indo-Pacific Command," he said.

Local officials said the aircraft, identified in reports as a Beech King Air 300, crashed in a rice field in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan. DMS