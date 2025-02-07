Logo

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
日本語
会員登録

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
    HOME Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

2025/2/7 英字

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the term of Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil by four months, effective February 7, his retirement day.

A memorandum dated February 4 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, states that the President approved the extension of Marbil’s government service beyond the compulsory retirement age of 56.

The memorandum was addressed to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla.

Marbil, the 30th PNP chief, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s Sambisig Class of 1991. He took command of the top police post on April 1, 2024.

Marbil thanked Marcos for his trust in his leadership.

“The four months extension will help us refine and improve the preparations we made for the election,” Marbil told reporters in a message on Viber. DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

Japanese drug firm to promote awareness on preventing dengue fever

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos says gov't will use any means to defend maritime waters

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

US contracted military aircraft crashed in Maguindanao Del Sur, says embassy

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

PH job market recorded average unemployment rate of 3.8% in 2024, lowest level on record

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料