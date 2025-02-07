Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the term of Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil by four months, effective February 7, his retirement day.

A memorandum dated February 4 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, states that the President approved the extension of Marbil’s government service beyond the compulsory retirement age of 56.

The memorandum was addressed to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla.

Marbil, the 30th PNP chief, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s Sambisig Class of 1991. He took command of the top police post on April 1, 2024.

Marbil thanked Marcos for his trust in his leadership.

“The four months extension will help us refine and improve the preparations we made for the election,” Marbil told reporters in a message on Viber. DMS