AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored the presence of China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships during the 6th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) between the Philippines, Australia, Japan, and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

"PLA-Navy vessels were monitored operating at a distance, but they did not interfere with the MMCA. The exercise proceeded smoothly, and we are pleased with the positive outcomes and the cooperation shown by all participants," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said Thursday.

Trinidad said the MMCA that was conducted within the exclusive economic zone of the country south of Scarborough shoal was joined by Philippine Air Force Search and Rescue (SAR) assets and BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) of the Philippine Navy.

"Partner nations also contributed significantly to the activity, with Australia deploying the HMAS Hobart (DDG39) and P-8A Poseidon, Japan’s JS Akizuki (DD115), and the United States with the USS Benfold (DDG65) and P-8A Poseidon," he said.

Trinidad said the MMCA featured a series of operational exercises designed to enhance coordination and interoperability among the participating forces which includes "Communication Check Exercises (COMMEX), Maritime Domain Awareness and Contact Reporting, Division Tactics and Officer of the Watch Maneuver (DIVTACS/OOW), Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX), and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Exercises." Robina Asido/DMS