Logo

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
日本語
会員登録

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
    HOME AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

2025/2/7 英字

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored the presence of China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships during the 6th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) between the Philippines, Australia, Japan, and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

"PLA-Navy vessels were monitored operating at a distance, but they did not interfere with the MMCA. The exercise proceeded smoothly, and we are pleased with the positive outcomes and the cooperation shown by all participants," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said Thursday.

Trinidad said the MMCA that was conducted within the exclusive economic zone of the country south of Scarborough shoal was joined by Philippine Air Force Search and Rescue (SAR) assets and BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) of the Philippine Navy.

"Partner nations also contributed significantly to the activity, with Australia deploying the HMAS Hobart (DDG39) and P-8A Poseidon, Japan’s JS Akizuki (DD115), and the United States with the USS Benfold (DDG65) and P-8A Poseidon," he said.

Trinidad said the MMCA featured a series of operational exercises designed to enhance coordination and interoperability among the participating forces which includes "Communication Check Exercises (COMMEX), Maritime Domain Awareness and Contact Reporting, Division Tactics and Officer of the Watch Maneuver (DIVTACS/OOW), Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX), and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Exercises." Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

Japanese drug firm to promote awareness on preventing dengue fever

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos says gov't will use any means to defend maritime waters

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

US contracted military aircraft crashed in Maguindanao Del Sur, says embassy

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

PH job market recorded average unemployment rate of 3.8% in 2024, lowest level on record

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料